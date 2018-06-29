USA Deportation Policy, South Pacific Security, UNGA Transnistria Vote

Trump’s suggestion on Twitter that illegal immigrants should be immediately deported upon capture might encounter some legal complications in practice, but it nevertheless already succeeded in becoming a strong deterrent against irregular border crossings.

This week's program starts off by talking about the grenade attack last weekend in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa. Then it draws attention to the reported involvement of a Canadian company in fueling the Cameroonian Crisis. After that, the next topic is the UN General Assembly's demand that Russia withdraw its peacekeepers from Transnistria. Once that's done the show then analyzes the changing security dynamics in the South Pacific as Australia tries to clinch a military deal with Vanuatu in order to "contain" China. And finally, our top story of the week is Trump's suggestion on Twitter that illegal immigrants should be immediately deported upon capture.

