Rosneft’s Kurdish-Turkish Pipeline, Saudi Crackdown, Venezuela’s Oil Trade

Then we discuss the EU proposal for a so-called "investment screening framework" and the reason why China is concerned about this. Afterwards, we take a look at the consequences of Venezuela de-dollarizing its oil sales and switching to euros and yuan instead. Once that's done, we put Saudi Arabia's latest crackdown into perspective by tying it in with the latest domestic and international developments. And finally, our top story of the week is the news that Russian energy giant Rosneft wants to build a Kurdish-Turkish gas pipeline to the EU, and the important role that this is expected to play in aiding Moscow's delicate balancing act in the Mideast.

