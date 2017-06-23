100 Million African Refugees, Saudi Shake-Up, Iran's Missile Strike

Then we take a look at the UN proposal for Yemen’s chief port of Hudaydah and why the Houthis are suspicious of it. After that, our show moves along to discussing the implications of Iran’s anti-terrorist ballistic missile strike in eastern Syria. Next, we get to the bottom of what’s behind Saudi King Salman shaking up the Kingdom’s royal line of succession and appointing his son as Crown Prince. And finally, our top story of the week is how the German Development Minister is fear mongering that up to 100 million African refugees will swarm Europe if climate and economic conditions in their homelands aren’t urgently dealt with through millions of dollars of Western aid.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com