CPEC Terror Target, Russian-Saudi OPEC Deal Extension, Himalayan Silk Road

Then we swing over to West Africa to discuss the bigger picture behind the attempted mutiny which took place in the Ivory Coast. Afterward, we direct our focus in Nepal and explain why China's reported $8 billion railway proposal could create a Himalayan Silk Road which ultimately connects to India. Then, we analyze the significance of the Russian-Saudi OPEC deal extension and show how this reveals that the two countries are a lot closer with one another than most people would think. And finally, our top story of the week is how Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said that CPEC will become a terrorist target, in what can either be interpreted as a sincere warning or a chilling inference of intent.

