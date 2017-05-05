Workers’ Revolt in Brazil, Balochistan Border Tensions, Turkey’s EU Plans

Then we offer up a few words about how Hamas is attempting to rebrand itself by revising some key elements of its charter. After that, we talk about the significance of Erdogan’s pledge to hold a “Brexit-like referendum” on continuing his country’s EU ascension plans. Once that’s done, we address the tensions between Tehran and Islamabad in the transnational Balochistan region after terrorists killed 10 Iranian border guards. And finally, our top story of the week is the workers’ revolt in Brazil and how the people are finally rising up to challenge President Temer.

