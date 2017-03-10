'Vault 7' Leaks, Travel Ban 2.0, Albania Anti-Government Protests

Then we shift to the EU’s so-called “two-speed plan” and the uproar that it’s causing in the bloc’s periphery. Afterwards, we shed some light on the anti-government protests in Albania and impact that they could have on Balkan stability. Next, we offer up a few words about Trump’s revised travel ban and touch on some ‘politically incorrect’ issues related to its intended populations. And finally, our highlight of the week is Wikileaks’ “Vault 7” CIA cyber weapon revelations and how they just frighteningly confirmed that we all live in an Orwellian dystopia.

