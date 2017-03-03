'White Helmets' Win an Oscar, Pope Warns of Water Wars, Trump's Budget

Then we get around to talking about President Putin’s recent visit to three Central Asian countries. Afterwards, we analyze why Trump’s budget prioritizes the military at the possible expense of the State Department. The next thing that we talk about is Pope Francis’ warning that future wars might be all about water. Finally, our highlight of the week is how the “White Helmets” won an Oscar, but despite this being ethically deplorable on all levels, it really doesn’t mean anything unless people actually respect this Western award in the first place.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!