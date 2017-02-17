'Deep State' Coup Against Flynn, Erdogan's 'Safe Zones', Nagaland Unrest

Then we get around to talking about North Korea’s latest missile test and the conundrum that this puts China in. Afterwards, we jump over to the restive Northeast Indian state of Nagaland to discuss the socio-political unrest which has taken hold of it. Next up, we analyze what’s behind Erdogan’s proclamation to oust Daesh from Raqqa and implement a “safe zone” across northern Syria. And lastly, our top story of the week is how the neocon “deep state” pulled off a minor coup against Trump and his hoped-for New Détente by cooking up the fake scandal which led to National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation.

