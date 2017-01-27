Evolving World Order; Stop Operation Soros; Netanyahu's Iranian PR Stunt

Then it takes a look at the Taliban's message to Trump telling him that it's about time that he withdraws American troops from the country. Next, we analyze what's behind Netanyahu's unexpected outreach spectacle to the Iranian people. Following that, we raise awareness about the important efforts of the Macedonian civil society association Stop Operation Soros and forecast how it might become a global movement. And finally, our highlight of the week is German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier declaring that Trump's presidency signifies the end of the 20th-century world order.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!