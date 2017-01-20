Russia-China Anti-THAAD Moves, Kosovo Conflict 2.0, Battle of Deir ez-Zor

After that, we take a look at how the Egyptian Supreme Court smacked down Sisi's surrender of two strategic islands to Saudi Arabia, and what it means for the increasingly frigid relations between the two countries. Next up, we then swing over to Syria to analyze the Battle of Deir ez-Zor and the struggle that the Syrian Arab Army is having in keeping this strategic city safe from Daesh. After that, we explain the geopolitical reason why the frozen Kosovo conflict is thawing and the Albanians are once again behaving very aggressively towards the native Serbian population. And finally, as our top story of the week, we examine some of the joint countermeasures that Russia and China could take in responding to the US' planned THAAD anti-missile deployment to South Korea.

