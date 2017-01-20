What Will Near Future Bring?

Register
    Manning pardoned, Assange to leave the Ecuadorian embassy, CNN runs a story on Trump being murdered and more!

    As the people listened to the announcement on the radio, panic began to spread. The voice, belonging to a representative of the army, warned that unless the ruling party and the president left office by midnight local time, it would step in and ensure a quick transfer of power. Of course, as the people knew, this usually meant death for the unlucky ones caught in the crossfire and possible chaos for the next few weeks, if not months or years. Quickly gathering their belongings, everyone with money or the means to escape was on their way out of the country. The airports were packed, the train stations were full and the line of cars leading out of the country was long. Now, if you are asking yourself what the heck is going on here? Is this more fake news? You, dear listener, would be wrong. This situation is happening right now in Africa, in a country called Gambia. That’s right. The ruling party is refusing to leave and a regional coalition is threating to invade to restore the power to the people. And although the situation is much more complicated, on the very surface, it could almost be likened to Brexit, or even that in America. The powerful hidden hand of society is refusing to give up power.

    Once again, this last week of news has been all over the map. One of the more interesting back-and-forths began with Julian Assange publically stating that he would, as the Sun reported-“leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London if President Obama freed former US Army intelligence analyst Manning, who was jailed for 35 years for leaking documents relating to the Iraq war.” That’s right. Assange, the thorn in the side of political establishment for years and years now, and even more so for the Democrats during the entire “Democrat National Party, maybe it was Russian hacking or maybe it was an insider who passed on the information, scandal” has agreed to turn himself in if Manning was released. Crazy, right?

    Seemingly one to accept the challenge, the New York Times reported that –“outgoing US President Barak Obama commuted all but four months of the remaining prison sentence of Chelsea Manning.” That’s right. In four months, one of the most loved or hated persons in recent times (depending on who is talking), will be released from jail to walk the streets a free man.

    With the ball back in his court, a US-based legal representative for Julian Assange, according to the IbTimes, “has indicated that he will not be leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London — where Assange has been holed up for almost five years — anytime soon, claiming the move by US president Barack Obama to grant Chelsea Manning clemency was "well short" of his previous extradition offer.” Of course, this didn’t go over very well, and the next day, the Sun reported Assange as saying — “I stand by everything I said, including the offer to go to the United States if Chelsea Manning's sentence was commuted. It is not going to be commuted until May — we can have many discussions to that point.” He also noted that — “I have always been willing to go to the United States provided my rights are respected.” So there we have it. A definite maybe. And a least 4-5 more months of statements emerging from Assange and Wikileaks.

    Moving along, possibly the winner of the “strangest story of the decade” award goes to CNN, when it basically reported, as a Breitbart headline noted — “Assassinating Trump Could Keep Obama Administration in Power”. That’s right. CNN broadcast a story in which it explained that if Trump and his team were killed, a member of Obama’s team would be left in charge. But, just as LeVar Burton used to say back in the 80’s on Reading Rainbow, “you don’t have to take my word for it”, here is how it went down live on TV.

    Breitbart wrote — “On Wednesday, January 18 broadcast of CNN’s The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer aired a segment featuring the headline “Developing Now.” During that “developing” segment, Blitzer and correspondent Brian Todd discussed what would happen if the unthinkable occurred on January 20.Blitzer introduced the segment, saying, “What if an incoming president and his immediate successors were wiped out on day one?” and from there, CNN contributor Brian Todd took over to outline the line of succession if an attack blew up the inaugural dais, killing both Trump and Pence. The upshot was that in the case of both heads of state being killed, the Secretary of State would take over. Currently that man is Secretary of State John Kerry, But in case some objected because his office would also end as of noon on Inauguration Day, then it would be the Speaker of the House — Republican Paul Ryan — or even Obama’s Under Secretary for Political Affairs Tom Shannon. The report also noted that the designated survivor appointed by the Obama administration could also become president in the case of a disaster. So, in CNN’s analysis, most of the people who would take over in the worst-case scenario would keep the Obama administration in power, at least indirectly.” That’s right. A so-called reputable news outlet ran a “hypothetical” story on what would happen if the President was murdered. Hmmmmm. Is this what really passes for mainstream journalism these days? What would have happened if the same news outlet ran that very story 8 years ago, when the first African-American was being sworn into office- Would it have been ok?

    As we move forward towards one of the most highly contested inaugurations in recent history, many are left wondering what will happen. Will the bikers for Trump keep the anarchists and protestors away? Will the city erupt in chaos? Will the deep state give up power and leave quietly? Will Trump be sworn in as the 45 President of the United States?

    So, what do you think dear listeners, what will the near future bring?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

