Texas Abortion Law Exposes the False Concern for Women

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ana Santoyo to discuss SB 8 in Texas, which functionally overturns Roe v. Wade and bans abortion, how this and other attacks on reproductive justice factors into the broader oppression of women under capitalism, and the importance of class consciousness in a movement for reproductive justice.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gareth Porter, investigative historian and journalist and co-author of “The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis: From CIA Coup to the Brink of War” to discuss the corporate media’s narrative against the Afghanistan withdrawal, facts that the media conveniently forgets, and what interests drive the media to support such narratives.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica, Senior Political Science Major at Howard University to discuss the housing crisis at Howard University that has left many students scrambling to find housing in the expensive Washington, DC area, how Howard’s pursuit of profit has contributed to this crisis, and how students are applying pressure on the university to provide solutions.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the fatal floods in the New York and New Jersey area and how the capitalist system contributed to death and destruction, the exploitation of and false concern about women in service of empire, and the dangerous economic situation in Lebanon and the imperialist exploitation of the situation.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com