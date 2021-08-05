New Eviction Moratorium Leaves a Need for a People’s Housing Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nnamdi Lumumba, Ujima People’s Progress Party State Organizer, to discuss the new eviction moratorium ordered by the Biden administration, the excuses politicians make when they refuse to provide solutions for life-threatening problems and why they refuse to solve these problems, and the realities that such refusal creates.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sheldon Williams, co-founder and President of the EDFU Foundation Inc. an international NGO with Consultative Status with the United Nations that works to address the issue of Black people throughout the diaspora, to discuss the establishment of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent at the United Nations, the pressing issues that concern people of African descent that will be discussed within the forum such as anti-Black racism and inequality, and how the forum will provide an avenue for transnational organizing and solidarity.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Atlanta-based organizer Monica Johnson, to discuss DaBaby and the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, the ludicrous ‘apologies’ he made after the fact, and his misogynist disrespect of Megan Thee Stallion and alliance with Tory Lanez.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the Biden administration’s ‘targeted’ eviction moratorium and its arbitrariness and systemic shortcomings, the Democratic establishment’s successful ploy to defeat Nina Turner in the Democratic Congressional primary in Ohio, and the Democratic Party’s exploitation of Black people and lack of the perspective of working-class Black voices in halls of power.

