US Concerned About Democracy Everywhere in the World...Except the US

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, producer/host of People's Republic podcast to discuss the efforts of Texas Republicans to pass a new restrictive voting bill, their response to Texas Democrats who fled the state rather than give Texas legislators the quorum they needed to proceed, how the Texas AG is suing Hervis Rogers for bogus “illegal” voting as an example, and how conservative politicians, law enforcement, and the judiciary all coordinating to uphold voter suppression in Texas is how the system works together across the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mikaela Nhondo Erskog, an educator and researcher for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, also a part of the secretariat of Pan Africanism Today and a coordinating committee member for No Cold War to discuss the escalating protests in South Africa, the fact that poverty and food shortages are the real root cause of the unrest behind the protests rather than Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, the neoliberal policies of Cyril Ramaphosa’s government that deepened the economic crisis, and how the exploitative policies of Zuma and Rhamaphosa are responsible for the continued misery of the South African people.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, to discuss the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, how the racist statues serve as a symbolic reminder of the racist history of the state and the country and how statue removal is just one aspect of a broader struggle for justice.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacqui are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss CEOs masking 299 times the salary as their employees, how capitalism serves as the chief contradictions in social issues and the importance centering political prisoners in our liberation struggle.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com