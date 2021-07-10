Capitalism Pushes to Regain The Deadly Status Quo

Judge stops Hogan from ending MD unemployment, What’s the CIA up to in Brazil, anti-Black racism and misogyny in sports, Rethinking living space outside of capitalist goals

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nnamdi Lumumba, Ujima People’s Progress Party State Organizer to discuss the Baltimore City Circuit Court putting a stop to Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to end the federal unemployment benefits program early, the judge’s decision highlighting the irreparable harm, unequal and unfair impact, and prioritize public interest in continuing the federal benefits, and the ability to use this ruling to organize for Black working-class political power in Maryland.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss CIA Director William Burns visiting the Jair Bolsonaro government in Brazil, Bolsonaro’s increasing disapproval rating, and how the right-wing president appears to be laying the groundwork to undermine the next election as he is already trailing behind former President Lula Da Silva.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia, host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon, podcast to discuss the Tokyo Olympics barring spectators as Japan enters its fourth Covid state of emergency, the racism inherent in the Olympics suspending Sha’Carri Richardson and how the Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to distance themselves from Trevor Bauer following serious sexual assault allegations.

Later in the show Jacquie and Sean are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to discuss the deadly consequences of capitalist greed at the root of the horrific Surfside building collapse, how urban and community planning can be used to drive equitable and sustainable development, especially in light of climate change, how the physical space around us often reflects the nature and values of capitalism, and how individual efforts to challenge capitalist indoctrination can contribute to a movement for a more sustainable future.

