The Settler-Colonialism is Too Damn High

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte’, to discuss the Washington Post openly calling for UN intervention in Haiti following the assassination of defacto President Jovenel Moise, how the political situation was shaping up just before Moise’s killing, and which class interests would stand to gain from yet another intervention in the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK, to discuss the unlawful arrest, torture and detainment of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, how it’s part and parcel of the US government’s attack on the CLAP Program, which provides food relief under Washington’s sanctions and how Saab’s condition is connected to the US’ ongoing desire for regime change in Venezuela.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Johnny Perez, Director of U.S. Prison Programs, National Religious Campaign Against Torture to discuss the work of the Federal Anti-Solitary Taskforce (FAST) to push the Biden administration to fulfill his campaign promise to end solitary confinement in the US, how solitary confinement contributes to increased mental distress, violence, and self-harm among those subjected to it and how that affects the communities they go back to, how solitary confinement is used as a tool of control against Black, Latinx, Native, and other people of color, as well as transgender and gender non-conforming people, people with mental health needs, and young people, and how the use of solitary confinement to control and oppress people is a reflection of the true nature of the larger system of incarceration in the US.

In the last segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the connections between Haiti’s history of successful revolution and perpetual punishment, how the constant targeting of Haiti is tied to debt to its former colonial power France, how imperialism must destroy Haiti to destroy the example it sets for successful revolution to the world, and the impact on radical journalism that Nikole Hannah-Jones joining Howard University’s School of Journalism if any.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com