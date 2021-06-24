At UN, World Overwhelmingly Rejects US Blockade of Cuba Yet Again

Biden to re-fund police across the country; Corporate outrage over Nicaragua explained; France looks to outsource African occupation to EU

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits, to discuss President Biden’s push to give billions to police departments across the country and why a record number of police officers are quitting the force after a historic summer of protest.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by writer and organizer Rohan Rice to discuss the outrage among both corporate media and the US and European governments over the arrests of opposition figures in Nicaragua, as well as the continuing repercussions of the failed 2018 coup attempt.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News and producer and host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI, and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa Was Demonized in Western Media,” to discuss apparent French efforts to outsource their occupation of the Sahel to the European Union as well as the enduring legacy of Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights, to discuss the annual global rejection of the US embargo on Cuba at the UN, the revolutionary potential of unorganized underclasses, and how a centuries-long history of medical experimentation on Black communities led to skepticism towards the Covid vaccine.

