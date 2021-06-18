“Backlash” Against Movement Spurs Anti-Protest & Race Education Laws

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Liberation News Editor Walter Smolarek to discuss his recent piece in Liberation News, “What does Biden’s summit spree tell us about the future of U.S. empire?,” the politicians and pundits pushing the US down a dangerous path of confrontation with China and Russia, and the growing resistance movement working to combat efforts to gin up a new Cold War with China.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of “Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,” to discuss the dangerous drought currently scorching the western US coast, the water crisis affecting Lake Meade and the 25 million people whose water supply is drawn from it, and the new resolution introduced by Rep. Cori Bush proposing the democratization of public power.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss Lebron James’ fierce criticism of the NBA’s handling of the covid pandemic, why tennis champ Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from Wimbledon may signal a sea change in player empowerment in professional sports, and why some suspect the push to ban “sticky stuff” from Major League Baseball may be an effort by owners to divide players before key union negotiations.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge Radio Show, to discuss the federal recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday, how “critical race theory” became the new favored bogeyman of the right-wing, and why American capitalism’s enduring dependence on the exploitation of unpaid Black labor makes achieving reparations so unlikely under the current economic system.

