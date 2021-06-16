Biden Admin Proclaims US “Independent From Virus” as of July 4th

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, the ongoing impacts of anti-Russian “hysteria” in the US on diplomatic relations between the two nations, and the aggressive statements issued by NATO following the military alliance’s summit in Brussels yesterday.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss efforts by the apparent loser of the recent presidential race in Peru to overturn the results of the vote, the Organization of American States’ rejection of three-time failed neoliberal candidate Keiko Fujimori’s claims of electoral fraud, and the latest in the fight back against the would-be coup in country.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss CDC’s renewal of its partnership with data analytics behemoth Palantir and how the growing power of the surveillance state made it so easy for the Trump administration to obtain the records of critical journalists and Democrats.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss what the Biden administration is portraying as a new strategy to battle domestic extremism, the July 4th bash the White House is planning to commemorate “independence from the virus,” and efforts by the far-right to criminalize Critical Race Theory.

