Netanyahu Under Threat by New Coalition as 'Black Capitalism' Narrative Obscures Tulsa History

On this episode of “By Any Means Necessary” hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Cohen, filmmaker and journalist with Behind the Headlines to discuss the coalition forming inside Israel to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jose Cortes, working-class Latino candidate for California’s 50th congressional district with the Peace and Freedom Party to discuss Jose’s congressional campaign.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast for our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report” where they discuss the NFL promising to end “race norming”, Naomi Osaka and the tokenizing of mental health in professional sports and the whitewashing of “Coach K” Mike Krzyzewski’s history as he nears retirement.

Later in the show Sean and Jacquie and joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss the skewed narrative around the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, how it reinforces faith in an exploitative capitalist system, the importance of a class analysis on Black History and how the Radical Black Peace Activism of W.E.B. DuBois resonates with social movements today.

