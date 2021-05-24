Federal Court Finds GA Forced Pro-Israel Loyalty Oath Unconstitutional

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Liberation News Editor Walter Smolarek to discuss the new divisions exposed in the Democratic Party amid latest Israeli-Gaza tensions, as well as the Supreme Court case regarding Mississippi’s draconian abortion ban law which could potentially upend Roe v. Wade.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss the latest in the anti-neoliberal protests continuing across Colombia, the demands of the hundreds of thousands who’ve taken to the streets since the National Strike began on April 28th, and why many are skeptical about the filing of charges against a lone Colombian police officer after dozens of protesters were killed at the hands of state security forces.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Black Alliance for Peace Coordinating Committee member Netfa Freeman to discuss the enduring significance of African Liberation Day and why the struggles for liberation among racially and economically oppressed communities across the globe are “inextricable.”

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the books “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering and the Political Economy of Boxing” to discuss the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, whether we’ve “reached a point of diminishing returns” in terms of fictional depictions of the “grotesque savagery inflicted on Black people” by Hollywood, and the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.