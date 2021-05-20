Register
20 May 2021
    From Ferguson to Gaza — Seeds of Solidarity Planted in 64 Begin to Bloom

    PLO-Malcolm X meeting paved way for solidarity; Chile's elites bomb in constitution vote; Keith Davis, Jr. set for 5th trial in dubious case

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss the continuing impacts of Malcolm X’s legacy within and without the US, as well as the significance of Malcolm’s 1964 meeting with the PLO in terms of the longstanding ties between those struggling for Black liberation here and those struggling for national liberation in Palestine.

    In the second segment, Jacquie and By Any Means producer Wyatt Reed are joined by journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the results of the historic constitutional assembly vote in Chile, why the country’s neoliberal elites were so dismayed by the results, and why the election appears to be "the most groundbreaking" in Chile since the plebiscite which ousted dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1988. 

    In the third segment, Jacquie is joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and member of Black Alliance For Peace, to discuss the decision by a Baltimore judge to permit a fifth trial of Keith Davis, Jr. on a highly dubious murder charge, how Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s continued efforts to prosecute the case undercuts her progressive reputation, and the recurring health issues plaguing Davis throughout his seven years in state custody.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sportswriter for Deadspin, to discuss the new resolution introduced by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib which would block the sale of $735 million in bombs to Israel, and what's at the root of the rapidly-expanding solidarity between Black Lives Matter and Palestinian activists.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Joe Biden, Palestine, Israel, Rashida Tlaib, Malcolm X, PLO, Chile, Augusto Pinochet
