Solidarity Without Borders — PNA Joins Colombia in National Strike

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman is joined by producer Wyatt Reed to discuss how pervasive and longstanding racial and class-based oppression in Colombia served as a catalyst for the anti-neoliberal movement sweeping the country, as well as some of the other factors which set the stage for the ongoing national strike.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Charlotte Kates, International Coordinator for the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, to discuss the general strike being held today in resistance to the Israeli onslaught, the unprecedented unity behind the campaign among Palestinians throughout Palestinian National Authority, and how supporters of Palestinian liberation abroad can stand in solidarity.

In the third segment, Jacquie is joined by Tech for the People editor Chris Garaffa for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the crackdown by Venmo on donations to Palestinians, why Google maps render Palestinian territory blurry, and Facebook’s secret rules regarding the word “zionist.”

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp, to discuss the refusal of Pasquotank County, District Attorney Andrew Womble to file charges against the officers who killed unarmed Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, N.C., the continuing protests against Mountain Valley Pipeline in southwestern Virginia, and the revelation that the Colonial Pipeline shutoff which caused a massive spike in gas prices only occurred because the company wanted to ensure it could still bill customers.

