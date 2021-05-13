International Solidarity Strengthens the Struggle Against "Settler-Colonial" Violence

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman is joined by producer Wyatt Reed for an update on the crisis in Colombia, why slain activist Lucas Villa has emerged as a symbol of resistance there, and how the regime’s mishandling of the Covid pandemic is playing into the widespread unrest.

In the second segment, Jacquie is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,’ to discuss his new article in Counterpunch, “US First Quarter GDP: Recovery or Just Another Rebound,” why the 6.4% growth rate being widely reported is so misleading, and why the real rate of growth in the first quarter is actually below average.

In the third segment, Jacquie is joined by Lisa Snowden-McCray, Managing Editor at The Real News Network, to discuss the move by supposedly progressive Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to increase the budget of the city’s police department, and why an increasing number of Baltimore residents support defunding the police.

Later in the show, Jacquie is joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the vote to oust Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership and how the capitulation of the GOP to the Trump wing of the party compares to how the Democrats respond to their progressive wing; the shame of corporate media and Democrats being less honest about Liz Cheney than Donald Trump is; and the importance of the struggle against international "settler-colonial conspiracy" in Brazil, Colombia, Palestinian territories, and the US.

