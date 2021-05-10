How Washington Transgresses Human Rights From the US to Colombia to Palestine

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to talk about the so-called “worker shortage” in the US following the release of job numbers, how right-wingers are using this as an excuse to cut unemployment assistance, and how all of this emerges from the US government’s refusal to support workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, National Desk Coordinator with the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression and organizer with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, to discuss Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ restrictive new voting access bill, how it clearly targets poor, working-class, Black people and people of color in the state, and Desantis’ assault on Florida’s people’s movement, ‘from the ballot box to the streets.’

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, researcher for the Tri-Continental Institute and co-author of “Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War” to discuss the Syringes for Cuba campaign, how the US embargo against continues to cause suffering for the Cuban people under the coronavirus pandemic, Cuba’s historic and contemporary contributions to humanity and how the campaign functions as a part of anti-imperialist struggle.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, the escalating police violence against the working class and poor in Colombia as protests continue; the similarities between US imperialist involvement in the narco regime in Colombia and its involvement in the Contra counterinsurgency force in El Salvador; why Colombia is considered the Israel of Latin America; and how the biased reporting by US media of the Israeli violence against Palestinians in the recent Al Aqsa mosque attacks show that corporate media are stenographers for the ruling class, and why international solidarity is critical to fighting the entire system.

