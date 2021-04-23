Perpetual Police Killings Provoke Anger Among All Sectors of Society

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program with Brian Becker, to discuss the long-term goals of police and prison abolition, the political and moral arguments for the demand to “jail killer cops,” and the question of whether Derek Chauvin’s conviction is “justice,” “accountability,” or something else entirely.



In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Elich with the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea, to discuss the recent interview in which South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged US Pres. Joe Biden to return to negotiations with North Korea, and why Jae-in’s faltering popularity at home could mean the Biden administration refuses to heed his warnings.



In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report,” to discuss the emotional response by NBA superstar Lebron James to the police killing of 16-year-old Ma’Kiah Bryant, the bizarre theory by reactionary sports commentator Jason Whitlock that James is secretly helping carry out a communist takeover of the United States, and how the capitalist system works to silence high-profile Black figures.



Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of “On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital” on Pacifica Radio, to discuss the killing of multiple men in Takoma Park, MD by an off-duty capitol police officer, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and the limits of Hollywood ‘representation,’ and how the violence encouraged among US soldiers comes back to haunt the US civilian population at home.

