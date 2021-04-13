Jared Ball Breaks Down Black Capitalism's Limits as Minneapolis Rises

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by BreakThrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the police execution of another unarmed Black man in the Minneapolis area Sunday afternoon, the subsequent crackdown and curfew Brooklyn Center police imposed on community members grieving for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and how it all ties into the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin in the notorious killing of George Floyd last year.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK, to discuss the loss of progressive economist Andres Arauz to right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso in Sunday’s second-round presidential election in Ecuador, how the protest vote by Yaku Perez contributed to the demise of the left in the electoral contest, and how this development may impact the regional push for a second “pink wave.”

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva of the ANSWER Coalition to discuss the passing of former US Attorney General and lifelong human rights advocate Ramsey Clark, how Clark went from opposing injustice in the Jim Crow south on behalf of the US government to openly opposing the policies of the US government in Vietnam, and why his outspoken defense of those oppressed by imperialism and colonization led to constant demonization by corporate media.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to discuss the Brooklyn Center police department’s attempt to excuse the execution of Daunte Wright as a mistake, Dr. Ball’s recent back-and-forth with Atlanta-area rapper Killer Mike, and the limits of mainstream rhetoric around issues like reparations and potential labor unions for rap artists.

