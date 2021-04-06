Capitalism in Crisis as US Covid Death Toll Approaches Civil War Total

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Julie Varughese, Communications Team member with the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the Day of Action on Afghanistan they’re launching on April 8th to demand the to US government uphold its commitments outlined in the Afghan peace plan, in response to the Biden administration’s apparent refusal to adhere to the deal negotiated under Pres. Trump.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gustavo Vargas, a core organizer with Colectivo Kawsay and a member of the Bolivian community in the DC area, to discuss their recent protest outside the Lincoln Memorial calling for an end to US interference in efforts to hold the authors of the November 2019 coup d’etat responsible, the US government’s long history of giving refuge to loyal Latin American dictators and war criminals, and the significance of international solidarity in the struggle.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People.org, for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the leaked list of police departments employing facial recognition technology by Clearview AI, the theft of 533 million Facebook users’ data and what to do about it, and efforts by telecommunications giant AT&T to slow the inevitable increase of internet speeds.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of the book “Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” to discuss the latest in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd, why Democrats show a willingness to be “tough” on crime and immigration but not on poverty, and how the ongoing failures of US capitalism in response to Covid demonstrate the inherent weaknesses of the system.

