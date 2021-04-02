New Study Calls For Reducing DC Police to Increase Public Safety

New infrastructure bill not enough — progressives; Pro-Yemen activists go on hunger strike; Foreign oil exploitation set the stage for Daesh* attack

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, “Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,” to discuss the new infrastructure project unveiled by President Biden, comments by Rep. Pramila Jayapal urging the President to do more, and why a real change in public priorities requires a shift away from capitalism and towards socialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Iman Saleh, general coordinator of the Yemeni Liberation Movement, to discuss the hunger strike they’re launching in solidarity with Yemeni people suffering under the blockade, President Biden’s continuing failure to clarify his administration’s claims that the US is ending support for “offensive” Saudi operations in Yemen, and why the US government ultimately bears responsibility for the ruthless siege that’s killing Yemen’s most vulnerable.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daniel Ribeiro, Technical Officer of Justiça Ambiental / Friends of the Earth Mozambique, to discuss their report detailing the dangers of foreign efforts to exploit Mozambique’s resources, why the discovery of oil led to the country being overrun by mercenary forces, and how it all ties into the recent terrorist attack claimed by Daesh*.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Serve Your City founder Maurice Cook to discuss the analysis by DC Police Reform Commission which recommends reducing the number of police officers in the city to improve public safety, a new study showing the richest one percent don’t pay taxes on more than one-fifth of their income, and the latest on efforts to gentrify Washington, DC.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

