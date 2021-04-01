Derek Chauvin’s Defense Calls Institution of US Policing Into Question

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the emotional accounts of bystanders to the infamous police killing of George Floyd in the trial of Derek Chauvin, why the arguments by defense attorneys call US police training into question, and why the violent techniques employed by police here are replicated in other US-aligned nations.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Steve Forester, Immigration Policy Coordinator for the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, to discuss the massive surge in detentions of Haitians under the administration of President Joe Biden, the alarming public statement by the Biden administration demanding Haitians remain in Haiti, and how the ruling US-backed regime of Jovenel Moise has brought the nation to a point of crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the recent resignation of the chiefs of all branches of the Brazilian military, what the development signals for the far-right presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, and what the future may hold for recently-vindicated former President Lula de Silva.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss how witness testimonies in the trial of Derek Chauvin undercut the dominant narratives surrounding the killing of George Floyd, the links between the decline of unionization and standards of living for working people in the US, and the need to move beyond the bogeyman of “cancel culture” and towards real accountability.

