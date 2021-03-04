Ben Norton: How Both Flavors of Neoliberalism Lost in Ecuador Election

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he’s lifting the mask mandate in Texas and allowing businesses to return to full capacity, the latest in the botched rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the devastating consequences of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus cover-up.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss the legacy of slain Honduran indigenous environmental organizer Berta Cáceres and the role of Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration in overthrowing the democratically-elected government of Manuel Zelaya and paving the way for the conditions which led to the activist’s assassination.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond," to discuss Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s conversation with foreign-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, why the Biden administration’s official statement on the conversation is almost indistinguishable from the rhetoric of Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump, and the letter by eighty House Democrats urging President Joe Biden to repeal “cruel” Trump-era sanctions on Cuba and renew the engagement.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to discuss the White House’s withdrawal of Neera Tanden’s nomination for Office of Management and Budget director, the important lessons the Latin American left offers organizers in the US, and the consolidation of power in El Salvador by the right-wing regime of Nayib Bukele.

