As Democrats Show True Colours, Should Left Stick Around the Party?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by K.J. Noh, a longtime activist working on global justice issues, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, to discuss the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the move by China to revoke the BBC's license in apparent retaliation for the British ban on Chinese broadcaster CGTN, and the hawkish politicians making up Joe Biden's new "China Task Force".

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to discuss reports that the "nuclear football" carried by former Vice President Mike Pence nearly came under the control of the insurrectionists at the Capitol on 6 January, the lawsuit filed by Beyond Nuclear to stop the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission from okaying a huge "consolidated interim storage facility" in Texas, and what impact the Biden administration may have on nuclear issues.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the weekly segment "The Red Spin Report". They discuss the move by NBA officials to force teams to play the national anthem, the spike in coronavirus Tampa-area health officials expect after the super-spreader Super Bowl, and the permanent health impacts of COVID-19 on Vanderbilt's Demi Washington.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's apparent cover-up of the pandemic's devastating death toll in nursing homes, the refusal by a Buffalo grand jury to indict the police who infamously brutalised a 75-year old demonstrator in June, and the need for those on the left to offer both a comprehensive programme and a strong critique of capitalism.

