Dr. Dave Ragland — Our Main Response to Fascism Must Be Organization

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss attempts by the House of Representatives to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, the efforts by other pro-Trump Republicans to thread the needle by disavowing the controversial representative’s comments without repudiating the woman herself, and what it all means for the future of the Republican Party.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to discuss the new immigration policies being advanced under the Biden administration, why those proposed those far would seemingly do little to address the asylum crisis, and how the Trump administration worked with the union representing ICE agents to sabotage Biden’s efforts to curb Trump’s harshest tactics.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the political crisis in Haiti set to boil over on February 7th, the general strike carried out by those opposing efforts by Haitian President Jovenel Moise to cling to the presidency and the significance of the efforts by Catholic Church leadership to distance themselves from Moise.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign, to discuss why the second impeachment trial Democrats are carrying out against former President Trump seems like “a distraction,” how the Democrats’ lack of backbone could lead to the return of a Trump-sequence figure to the Oval Office in 2024, and why the need for organization remains among the primary challenges facing the socialist and progressive-leaning left.

