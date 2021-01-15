Capitol Contradictions Clarify Where State Stands — Ajamu Baraka

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News, to discuss the impeachment of President Donald Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection," why the process is unlikely to remove Trump from office even if it does succeed, and how the spectacle of impeachment serves as a stand-in for substantive policy goals like Medicare For All.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate Editor of The Electronic Intifada, to discuss former London Mayor Ken Livingstone's rejection of the "Equality and Human Rights Commission" decision which deemed him guilty of “unlawful harassment” of Jews, the repeated allegations of racism within the commission which call into question its qualifications on such matters, and how Zionist organizations and the Israeli foreign ministry weaponize accusations of anti-Semitism against advocates for Palestinian rights.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rune Agerhus, co-founder & general director of the Yemen Solidarity Council, to discuss the US State Department's designation of Yemen's popular Houthi government as a sponsor of terror, the motivations and implications of the move, and why Yemen's most vulnerable segments will face the consequences.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss how embracing and celebrating the crackdown on Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building legitimizes state repression, the continuing consequences of the failure to pivot towards a full socialist program by the broad social justice movement which arose in the wake of the police lynching of George Floyd, and how the silence by the 'latte left' on US government support for fascism abroad paved the way for fascist insurrection at home.

