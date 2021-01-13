Pompeo's State Dept. Unleashes Sanctions Spree On Way Out Door

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to discuss the second attempt by Democrats to impeach outgoing president Donald Trump, why Democrats are looking to impeach Trump after he's already departed, and how the legal drama serves to distract from the public health and economic crises facing working people in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including “Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond," to discuss the State Department's designation of Cuba as a "state terror sponsor," how the US government's backing of Cuban terrorists undercuts claims of moral superiority on the issue, and the deafening silence of the "progressive" wing of the Democratic party regarding the new sanctions.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechforthePeople.org, to discuss the significance of Aaron Swartz Day, the aggressive prosecution of Swartz by the US government which led up to his suicide, and the shutdown of Parler, and why the app's ease of access undercuts claims that police didn't foresee the assault on the Capitol building.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss Trump's first public statements since his supporters sacked the Capitol building, the plot to prevent a presidential transition, and the government ineptitude and public skepticism impeding the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

