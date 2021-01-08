President Seems to Accept Vote Result Amid Ruling Class Repudiation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss the news that the US has eclipsed 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19, how nearly every level of the US government "over-promised" on vaccine expectations, and why so little seems poised to change under a Biden administration.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, software engineer and technology and security analyst, to discuss the news that Donald Trump is banned from Facebook for the remainder of his presidential term and the implications of the Big Tech blackout of US President Donald Trump.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another look at the insurrection which stormed the Capitol building Wednesday. They discuss how the events played out and the psychology and ideology behind the rioters who invaded the attempt by Congress to certify Joe Biden's election.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program with Brian Becker, to discuss Donald Trump's indication that he will respect the results of the US election, how Trump's destruction of the 'peaceful democratic transition' led to his near-universal repudiation by the ruling class, and Lindsey Graham's dangerous false equivalence between this week's 'fascist insurrection' and the uprising for Black lives this summer.

