Trump Supporters Storm Congress, Setting Stage For Potential Coup

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anoa Changa, retired attorney and freelance journalist, to discuss the important Georgia Senate runoff elections, the extent to which Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can be ‘pushed left,’ and the significance of the Democratic Party’s likely control of the US Senate.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tings Chak, researcher and lead designer for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, to discuss their recent Anti-Imperialist Poster Exhibitions and the links between art, creativity, and struggle.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, peace-building activist and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the thousands of demonstrators in Washington, DC mobilized by Donald Trump, the lack of liberal counter-protesters, and why the public response is so muted in comparison with the attempted 2018 rally by white nationalist ‘Unite the Right’ organizers.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss the pro-Trump protesters storming the Capitol building, their standoffs with DC Metropolitan police, and reports that the Pentagon has refused the request by DC officials to send in the National Guard to stabilize the situation.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com