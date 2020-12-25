2020 in Review: Pandemic, Pardons, & The End of US Military Hegemony

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the move by House Republicans to block the bill by Democrats to include $2,000 checks as part of a COVID-19 relief package, the investigation which found the Democratic National Committee was "directly involved" in the development of the notorious Shadow app responsible for the Iowa caucus chaos, and what the latest Russiagate story means for the future of US-Russian relations.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone, Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, and author of "The Management of Savagery," to discuss his recent interview with former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, the current state of Venezuela's Bolivarian Revolution and the US-aligned forces which oppose it, and some of the stories Grayzone viewers can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss negotiations over the COVID-19 relief package, the Trump administration's decision to pardon the four Blackwater mercenaries who carried out the 2007 Nisour Square massacre, and how the common threads of imperialism and settler-colonialism tie together so much of the daily oppression facing working and oppressed peoples.

