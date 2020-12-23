Calls for Medicare for All Grow Louder Amid Disgust Over COVID Bill

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to discuss the various pork-barrel projects passed alongside the COVID-19 relief bill, why such spending is provoking so much outrage among working Americans, and the latest wave of sanctions the Trump administration is unleashing on its way out the door.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from the US Capitol, the backlash from largely-white segments of the population to the move, and the significance of 2020 in the struggle for liberation.

In the third segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another weekly technology review. They discuss the privacy implications of the ongoing legal fight between Facebook and Apple, the International Monetary Fund's proposal to include consumers' online search, browser, and purchase histories in determining credit scores, and the new report from Citizen Lab which found the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had most likely hacked the phones of dozens of Al Jazeera and Al-Araby TV journalists.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss the refusal by high-profile 'progressive Democrats' to demand that Nancy Pelosi allow a floor vote on Medicare For All, why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the vote on the $2.3T omnibus which just passed Congress as "hostage-taking," and the double standards in police treatment of Black Lives Matter organizers and Proud Boys.

