Outrage Grows as COVID Mitigation Bill Set to Include Mere $600 Checks

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the revelation that Trump's science adviser insisted the US government "let the kids and young folk get infected" with coronavirus, why it seems unlikely the administration of president-elect Joe Biden will offer a real alternative to the Trump's public health policy, and what explains the huge divide in how the working and ruling classes have fared this year.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the attempts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by its remaining signatories, why corporate media outlets are painting the recently-executed Iranian who admitted to collaborating with French intelligence as a journalist, where the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh fits into the long-term plot to assassinate Iranian scientists, and why US aggression against Iran is unlikely to end even if the incoming Biden administration returns the US to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to discuss reports that Congress is on the verge of reaching an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package, why he refers to it as a "mitigation" bill rather than a "stimulus" deal, and why the proposed $600 check seems so insufficient for Americans struggling to deal with the coming hunger and eviction crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Executive Producer of Luqman Nation, to discuss Joe Biden's latest round of nominations for his upcoming term, the president-elect's recent refusal to use executive orders to advance a progressive agenda, and how the 'Black Misleadership Class' works to redirect the anger of working and oppressed communities into channels which preserve the status quo.

