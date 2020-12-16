Progressives Look Beyond Dem Party as Biden Considers GOP Cabinet Pick

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network, to discuss reports that president-elect Joe Biden is considering a Republican for Commerce Secretary, the message being sent to the Democratic base by Biden's nominations so far, and the dangers establishment Democrats face if they overlook the millions of Americans demanding healthcare.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the new book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss the concerns among many Black communities about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, her contributions to the recent book “Capitalism on a Ventilator,” and president-elect Joe Biden's recent comments insisting Black people "have to learn how to live with Hispanics."

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by freelance writer and media critic Joshua Cho to discuss his recent article in FAIR, "The Real Crime Isn’t Australian War Crimes—but a Chinese Political Cartoon About Australian War Crimes," and what the outsized backlash to the Chinese depiction of apparent war crimes by the Australian Special Forces in Afghanistan says about the priorities of the corporate media.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss how the an unprecedented flood of propaganda has left many Americans unable to parse truth from fiction amid the public health crisis, how the pandemic has changed our relationship to media, and how capitalism leads many people to orient their identity around their consumption habits.

