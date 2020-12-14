Clashes in Washington DC Show Need for Mass Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss the violence instigated in Washington, DC this weekend by pro-Trump forces, the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner at the city's oldest Black Methodist church by Proud Boys, and the emerging schism between the right-wing and establishment Republicans.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by comedian and activist Lee Camp, host and head writer of Redacted Tonight and author of the recent book "Bullet Points and Punch Lines," to discuss the new evidence that the Democratic National Committee was behind the Iowa caucus fiasco, how the chaos was used to divert momentum away from the Bernie Sanders campaign, and why the news seems to confirm that the DNC modifies party rules to the detriment of progressive campaigns.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the new Haitian Police Chief's apparent loyalties to Washington, the alarming recent announcement of a brand-new intelligence force with near-limitless police and surveillance powers in Haiti, how the UN has served as the "handmaiden" of US colonial exploitation of the country, the why the move by the de facto government of Jovenel Moise to rewrite the Constitution strikes many observers as signaling a return to the days of the Duvalier dictatorship.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio, to discuss the crushing economic burdens facing tens of millions of Americans as Congress fails to pass a COVID-19 relief package, the roots and meaning of 'fascism,' and why this weekend's events indicate the violent far-right ideology is a renewed threat.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com