Audio Shows Biden Wants NAACP Silence on Police Brutality Amid Runoffs

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the significance of International Human Rights Day, Black Alliance for Peace's upcoming webinar, "People(s)-Centered Human Rights: The Black Radical Alternative," and the challenges of reconciling the popular conceptualization of human rights with anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the new book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,’ to discuss the new report by the United Nations Environment Program suggesting the world's wealthiest 1% must cut their emissions by a factor of 30 to meaningfully address climate change, how the rich account for such a disproportionate carbon footprint, and why any real solution to the climate crisis demands a shift away from the capitalist economic system.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monica Cruz, co-host of Breakthrough News, to discuss the car caravan of taxi drivers from New York City calling for a "people's stimulus" outside Congress, the basic demands which protest leaders want to see extended to all working people in the US, and how New York's taxi medallion program and the rise of rideshare apps are causing many cab drivers to go broke.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to discuss president-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, the recently-leaked audio recording in which Biden seems to caution NAACP leaders against demanding police departments be defunded, and the need to look beyond the Democratic Party for real progressive change going forward.

