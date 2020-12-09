Neoliberals & Neoconservatives Unite Behind Biden's Likely Cabinet

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War, and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind," to discuss the vote by the House of Representatives to approve the National Defense Authorization Act with a veto-proof majority, why the gargantuan military spending bill tends to receive so little public scrutiny each year, and his latest article, "I Agree with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Foreign Bases."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aaron Greene, an organizer with Black Alliance for Peace's Africa Team and Jailhouse Lawyers Speak, to discuss his recent article, "Lynchings By Law," the wave of executions the Trump administration apparently aims to carry out before its departure from office, and why incarcerated people are some of the 'most oppressed' in the US.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by MOVE Family member Janine Africa to discuss the 1985 bombing of their home by Philadelphia police, why the MOVE Family is rejecting the recent 'apology' issued by Philadelphia City Council for the deadly state-sponsored attack on the Philadelphia neighborhood, and how the city's continuing refusal to intervene on behalf of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal makes the official statement seem so insincere.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to discuss the cooptation of 'identity politics' in service of imperialism, what the potential appointment of Pete Buttigieg as Ambassador to the People's Republic of China reflects about the bipartisan nature of the 'New Cold War on China,' and why it's likely that 'nothing will fundamentally change' in the US government's aggression against Iran despite Joe Biden's claims that he would be willing to revive the Obama-era nuclear deal.

