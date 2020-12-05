Writer: Obama Memoir An 'Account For the Future American Believer'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gareth Porter, investigative historian and journalist and co-author of ‘The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis: From CIA Coup to the Brink of War” to discuss his latest article on The Grayzone, "How Israel deployed an intelligence deception to justify killing scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh," and take an in-depth look at the propaganda campaign which convinced the world that he was a key architect of nuclear weapons.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss the portrayals of college football teams which cancel games over coronavirus concerns as weak, the life and politics of the late sports icon Diego Maradona, and why many mainstream media voices seemingly seek to disparage his legacy now.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Todd Steven Burroughs, a writer, historian and self-described “comic book geek,” to discuss his recent review of Barack Obama's latest memoir, the vote by the House of Representatives to end criminal penalties for marijuana, and the latest developments in the movement against racist police terror.

