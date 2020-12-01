Millions of Workers on Strike Amid Friedrich Engels' 200th Birthday

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the recent assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and the international response to the apparent execution of the influential Iranian researcher.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and co-author of the new book, "Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War," to discuss the massive worker's strike in India, Dr. Prashad's recent interview with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, and the enduring importance of the theoretical contributions of Friedrich Engels 200 years after his birth.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the alarming promise by president-elect Joe Biden to appoint Neera Tanden as head of the Office of Management and Budget, how figures like Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and former President Barack Obama exploit the relative lack of class consciousness among workers in the US, and how enduring skepticism of the US healthcare system complicates the public health response to the coronavirus crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com