Permanent War on Horizon Regardless of US Electoral Outcome, Experts Say

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to discuss the troubling implications of the potential appointment of Michele Flourney to Defense Secretary under a potential Joe Biden presidency, the other imperialist voices likely to be featured in this administration, and why breaking the "glass ceilings" of the military-industrial complex doesn't lead to women's liberation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the recent local Brazilian elections, why the results were such a blow to the political strength of President Jair Bolsonaro, and what it all means for the left in Brazil.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss the insistence by Joe Biden that Congress act to pass further coronavirus stimulus, why GOP obstructionism seems to be blocking any potential progress on that front, and the impact of the impending loss of unemployment benefits for 11 million US workers.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss their recent article, "How Do the Dead Celebrate? The Bipartisan Culture of Death," the suggestion by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that US troops shouldn't leave Afghanistan 'too soon,' and why it's more important than ever to continue organizing in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com