No Matter Who Wins Tomorrow, Little Change For Victims of US Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, Western Regional Coordinator of ANSWER to discuss his latest article in Liberation News, "Trump and the Tactics of Mass Disenfranchisement," whether Donald Trump may seek to overturn the results of the election, and the alarming tactics by his supporters he's apparently endorsing.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech For The People, to discuss the National Security Agency's public refusal to discuss whether they're continuing to install backdoors in devices, and the abuse of Department of Motor Vehicles information in California being sold to third parties.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-African Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and founder of the Revival of Pan-Africanism Forum, to discuss the latest in the political crisis in the Ivory Coast, why many are calling for a "transition" away from the government of President Alassane Ouattara’s, and the forces behind the conflict.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, researcher for the Tricontinental Institute, to discuss early voting in the 2020 US Presidential election, the millions of people excluded from 'democracy' here, and the ongoing imperialist machinations of the capitalist system abroad.

