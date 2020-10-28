Protests Against Killer Cops Surge — & US Ramps Up New Cold War on China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gabriel Byant, a Philadelphia-based organizer and activist and a member of Mobilization4Mumia and the Black Philly Radical Collective, to discuss the continuing fallout from the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., parallels between the state repression today and the 1985 bombing of the West Philadelphia neighborhood where the MOVE home was housed, and how it all ties into the continuing fight for the liberation of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jodi Dean, grassroots climate activist, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging,” to discuss the new reports warning of the dangers of the 'sleeping giant' methane emissions now being released in the Arctic as wildfires continue to ravage California, how these developments show environmental organizers will "have to take serious organized measures to stop" climate change, and why the complex interplay of these manifestations of climate issues show that climate change will increasingly affect us all.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gareth Porter, investigative historian and journalist and co-author of "The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis: From CIA Coup to the Brink of War," to discuss the recent spate of US arms sales to Taiwan, the hawkish Trump appointee at the center of the rapid shift in US foreign policy, and what the recent military escalations against China signify for the future of US politics both domestically and across the globe.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, Justice Journalist and Sports Writer at Deadspin, to discuss the brutal police repression of the friends and family demanding justice for Karon Hylton at the 4th District Precinct in Washington, DC, following his death at the hands of the Metropolitan Police Department, the links between the escalating police repression at home and US military occupations abroad, and how the social dynamics underpinning professional football lend themselves to an imperialist mindset.

