Diddy Proposes New Political Party And...Yeah.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, Political Prisoner, Executive Producer of The Real News Network, to talk about the new book, “The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution," how the state infiltration of the Black Power movement left so many revolutionary communities devoid of trust, and the importance of solidarity networks on the outside to the survival of not just political prisoners but of all those imprisoned.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined from Bolivia by Sputnik News Analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to give an on-the-ground update on the upcoming elections there, and to discuss the electoral prospects of the Movement To Socialism and what role the OAS may play in Sunday's elections.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined for another installment of "The Red Spin Report" by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Redspin Sports podcast. They break down why the NFL continues to be plagued by coronavirus outbreaks, attempts by NCAA football coaches to ensure the "gravy train keeps flowing," and how the lack of a coherent national COVID-19 plan is exacerbating the health crisis in athletics.

In the final segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to discuss the way coronavirus has exposed the complete moral bankruptcy of capitalism, the rapper Diddy’s announcement that he is launching “Our Black Party” political party and what that means for real political progress for Black people, and why doing something instead of nothing is not always a good thing when we have a long history of real radical political thought and action to build on.

