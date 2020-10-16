Register
11:50 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    By Any Means Necessary

    Diddy Proposes New Political Party And...Yeah.

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202010161080795245-diddy-proposes-new-political-party-andyeah/

    Black Panther Party marks 54 years; Bolivia to hold elections soon; Continues to tear through NFL, college football.

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, Political Prisoner, Executive Producer of The Real News Network, to talk about the new book, “The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution," how the state infiltration of the Black Power movement left so many revolutionary communities devoid of trust, and the importance of solidarity networks on the outside to the survival of not just political prisoners but of all those imprisoned. 

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined from Bolivia by Sputnik News Analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to give an on-the-ground update on the upcoming elections there, and to discuss the electoral prospects of the Movement To Socialism and what role the OAS may play in Sunday's elections.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined for another installment of "The Red Spin Report" by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Redspin Sports podcast. They break down why the NFL continues to be plagued by coronavirus outbreaks, attempts by NCAA football coaches to ensure the "gravy train keeps flowing," and how the lack of a coherent national COVID-19 plan is exacerbating the health crisis in athletics.

    In the final segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to discuss the way coronavirus has exposed the complete moral bankruptcy of capitalism, the rapper Diddy’s announcement that he is launching “Our Black Party” political party and what that means for real political progress for Black people, and why doing something instead of nothing is not always a good thing when we have a long history of real radical political thought and action to build on.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    P. Diddy, NCAA, NFL, Bolivia, Black Panther Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse